MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Meridian Township Police are looking for two men who they say, robbed a local Subway.

The two men walked into the Subway on the 3300 block of Lake Lansing Road around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

They showed a weapon, demanded money from the cashier, and ran off with some cash.

Anyone who believes they have information on the robbery or men is being encouraged to call the Meridian Township Police at 517-332-6526.