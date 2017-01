MASON – Longtime Mason high school football coach Jerry VanHavel announced today he is stepping down effectively immediately as varsity football coach.

VanHavel is taking an assistant coaching position with the football program Mount Union College, where his son Jared, is currently a freshman quarterback.

“I will never coach another high school ever,” VanHavel said. “Mt. Union is the only place I would leave for,” he continued.

