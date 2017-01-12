“Jack” Pet Of The Day January 12

Meet “Jack”, our Pet Of The Day today. Jack is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire-Cattle dog mix. He loves to play and is looking for an active home. Jack would likely chase a cat but would love a canine friend to play with. He’s a good-hearted boy with a happy personality. Jack knows how to sit but he wiggles so much he doesn’t sit for long. You can learn more about Jack by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

