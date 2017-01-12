Detroit officers acquitted in theft case, can return to work

By Published:
PoliceLightsBackground

DETROIT (AP) – Detroit’s police chief says two members of an elite police unit can return to work after being acquitted of stealing money from people they stopped on the street.

A jury acquitted Officers Charles Lynem and Chancellor Searcy this week.

Chief James Craig tells WXYZ-TV there will be a transition period for the officers before they return to the streets. They had been suspended without pay.

Lynem and Searcy were partners in Detroit’s Tactical Response Unit. The charges in October 2015 followed a yearlong investigation. They were accused of taking money from three people, starting with a 33-year-old man who was arrested in March 2013 at a gas station.

They faced charges including embezzlement, larceny, misconduct and falsely reporting a felony charges.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s