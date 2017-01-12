Co-workers say “good-bye” to Jane after 31 years

(WLNS) – This day is a remarkable day in the history of WLNS-TV 6.

Jane Aldrich is leaving the news anchor desk after 31 years.

Viewers have watched her for all those years and have come to know her through their televisions.

But the real gift has been to get get to know Jane by working alongside her.

Jane says she’s going on recess but every day working with her was filled with laughter, thoughtful conversation and, yes, joy.

Just like recess.

Her co-workers weren’t going to let her go without sharing some thoughts on working with Jane. Enjoy!