Baby bump at Sparrow

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – While the year 2016 had its high and low points for one mid-Michigan hospital it was a year for breaking records.

Sparrow Hospital saw a big baby bump!

Last year an impressive 4,420 babies were born at Sparrow.

That’s nearly 200 more than 2015.

While the accomplishment within itself is noteworthy hospital staff say it’s just goes to show how Sparrow strives to make the “Miracle of Life” a stress-free and memorable experience for the mother.

“It’s for this child, this family,” says Kathy Marble, Sparrow director of Women and Children Services. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. It’s our once in a lifetime for that child to make that experience for what that family wants and desires for that experience.”

Some of the innovative birthing techniques sparrows uses include skin to skin contact and allowing mothers to stay in the same room as their newborns.