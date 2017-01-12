6 Sports Player of the Week January 12

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Our 6 Sports Player of the Week resumes tonight and we did something a little different this week: Our Player of the Week is actually a coach.

This week’s Player of the Week is a coach.

Portland St. Patricks girls varsity basketball coach Al Shchrauben gets the nod this week after hitting a huge milestone, his 600th varsity basketball win.

Al has been coaching for 32 years and listen to these odds: He’s 603-168, 12 conference titles, 20 district titles, 6 state championships and has been to the Final Four thirteen times.

And after hitting his 600th win we had to ask him: Wwhat that huge accomplishment meant to him?

“Oh, I’ve had a lot of great kids,” said the coach. ” And a lot of great support from the parents and our program. It’s satisfying to see how well they’ve played each year.”