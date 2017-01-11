Worker critically hurt in fall from Michigan factory crane

By Published:
ap_02022605840

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – A contract worker has been critically injured after falling from a crane at a Detroit-area plant.

Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray tells the Detroit Free Press that an industrial accident was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Murray says the man suffered “significant and traumatic injuries” and was taken to a hospital.

WJBK-TV reports that the man fell about 50 feet to the facility’s floor.

Ford Motor Co. spokeswoman Kelli Felker says the fall occurred at the automaker’s Dearborn Diversified Manufacturing Plant. She says a full investigation is being launched.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s