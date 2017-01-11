Skubick: “Let the games begin”; New legislative session opens

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Following a 27-day holiday break it was opening day for the 2017 state legislature as Michigan’s 148 lawmakers get back to work.

The best word to describe opening day is new.

There are 42 new members of the Michigan House including relatives of former members.

Such as the Farringtons.

Jeff was term-limited out of his job, but his wife ran and won. “I am so excited. I’m taking it all in. It’s all new.”

There is a new Republican speaker from DeWitt.

Speaker Rep. Tom Leonard says he never would have predicted this. “It’s an incredible honor. I was going to be Jerry McGuire and become a sports entertainment agent.”

There is also a new baby in the Leonard household.

“We’ve transitioned her into politics,” said Joelle Leonard. “I don’t know if that’s a good or bad thing in the years to come but we couldn’t be more proud.

New and old lawmakers lined up for a photo op with the governor.

“It’s great to see the families coming together,” said Gov. Snyder. “We’ve talked, the reps themselves work very hard but their families make a lot of sacrifices and so they have a day to actually come here.”

In the midst of all the welcoming hugs the only major decision today was lawmakers selecting their seats, although a bill to repeal the state income tax was introduced in both the House and Senate.

Let the games begin.