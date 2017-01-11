Project shining light on human trafficking issue in Michigan

(WLNS) – Michigan is the second worst state in the country for human trafficking but e new project is shining light on the issue and bringing help to survivors.

It’s an issue that often goes unnoticed but affects thousands of women and young girls across the country.

“It is in their neighborhood, it is in their area, its in their schools, its next door and its people sometimes you least expect,” Senator Judy Emmons said.

Here in Mid-Michigan the silence around human trafficking is gaining a voice as people like Shari Montgomery make it their mission to bring the issue to light.

“I knew I had to do something,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery brought the Green Light Project here to Mid-Michigan, the initiative was created by Dr. Marlene Carson, who was trafficked as a young woman.

“not only did it give me purpose,” Carson explained. “But now I understand why I’m even here”.

She started the Green Light Project 5 years ago.

“Prostitution happens in what we know as the red light district and so the opposite of the red is green”.

Inspired by it, Montgomery joined the cause and has now raised money to build a home locally, to be called the House of Promise, a safe haven for survivors.

The hope is that the light will start conversations on the issue and reassure those who have been trafficked that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“It’s a conversation starter, that’s the big part,” Montgomery said.

Senator Judy Emmons is also a local leader in raising awareness, she’s pushing legislation to give these survivors a voice.

“No one is going to punish you, you will be safe,” Emmons said.

Montgomery hopes to add to that safety when her house opens later this year.

