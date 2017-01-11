Power of Facebook post, helps bring Lansing homicide suspect into custody, police say

EAGLE, MI (WLNS) – This is one of those situations where, according to police, the power of social media can really make a difference in the middle of an active situation.

In this case on Wednesday, a collaborative effort between multiple police agencies including the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Lansing Police, helped bring a felon, considered to be armed and dangerous, into custody. And no one got hurt in the process.

“The home was surrounded for about an hour before we were able to activate all the special units that were going to be needed for this activity,” Clinton County Sheriff Larry Jerue said.

It happened near the 8000 block of west Herbison road in Clinton County.

Social media picked up on the idea that there was obviously some activity going on,” Sheriff Jerue said.

A scene many people on social media learned, was just a training exercise, after the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office used its Facebook page as a tactic to bring a Lansing homicide suspect into custody.

“That was done because no one else in the area was in imminent harm’s way,” Sheriff Jerue said. “However, if the individual inside the home found out that there was activity outside, we could have very easily fallen into a hostage situation.”

Sheriff Jerue said the 55 year old man wasn’t alone. Three others, including a 3 year-old, was inside the house, as well.

Once police were ready to make contact with the suspect, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office updated its Facebook page to say there was indeed an active situation was going on.

“What we were able to do is set up a perimeter outside, completely around the home, and then we made contact with the individual,” Sheriff Jerue said.

The suspect was arrested, the situation, resolved all without anyone getting hurt; An operation that could have ended much worse if the suspect was tipped off by what he could have seen on social media.

“Social media can be an outstanding tool and it can also be a detriment to us in a situation like this,” Sheriff Jerue said. “It’s very fluid and unfolding at the same time and we don’t want to be able to have the subject who is of our interest at that point, notified via social media that the police are outside their residence and there’s a situation going on.”

Things actually started on Tuesday when Lansing Police detectives opened a suspicious death investigation, after finding 54 year-old Dolores Drouillard dead insider her home in the 200 block of East Mount Hope.

During the course of the investigation, officers discovered her car was stolen, which quickly turned into a homicide investigation, and in just 24-hours, police found themselves in the 8000 block of Herbison Road in Clinton Township, where a suspect was arrested.

While Lansing Police detectives continue to investigate, officials tell 6 News; this was not a random act, as they believe the victim and the suspect know each other.

“What we are asking the public if they have any information as it results of this investigation, if anyone saw anything yesterday on Tuesday Jan. 10th, contact the Lansing Police Dept., Detective Sgt. Todd Johnson or they can call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.