“Pongo” Pet Of The Day January 11

Meet “Pongo”, our Pet Of The Day today. Pongo is a 2-month-old German Shepherd mix. He’s a sweet, little boy who currently weighs 11 pounds and looks like he could grow up to be a big boy. Pongo is a sweet, friendly and cuddly boy. He has been neutered, is current on all his vaccinations and has a microchip. You can learn more about Pongo by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060. Pongo also has two sisters who are available for adoption!

Advertisement