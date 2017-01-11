“Pongo” Pet Of The Day January 11

Meet “Pongo”, our Pet Of The Day today. Pongo is a 2-month-old German Shepherd mix. He’s a sweet, little boy who currently weighs 11 pounds and looks like he could grow up to be a big boy. Pongo is a sweet, friendly and cuddly boy. He has been neutered, is current on all his vaccinations and has a microchip. You can learn more about Pongo by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060. Pongo also has two sisters who are available for adoption!
We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.