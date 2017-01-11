Mother pleads guilty in death of daughter

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – An Onondaga woman, accused of abusing and murdering her daughter in November of 2015, went to an Ingham County judge today and pleaded “guilty but mentally ill” to Second Degree murder.

Medical examiners say Cari Wright’s 16-year old daughter, Hanna Warner, died from malnutrition and other complications of neglect.

Wright now faces up to 40 years in prison when she’s sentenced next month.

A mental health expert testified in court that Wright was “ill” at the time.

3 thoughts on "Mother pleads guilty in death of daughter

