Michigan Supreme Court hears arguments in lawyer’s windfall

CHARLEVOIX, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Supreme Court has heard arguments in a case involving a lawyer who with his sons inherited millions of dollars from a client.

Bobby Mardigian of Charlevoix County left $16 million to Mark Papazian, who prepared his will, and Papazian’s two sons.

The will is being challenged by Mardigian’s relatives, who received nothing. Attorney Paul Hudson told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the gifts should be set aside.

Hudson says Papazian violated a rule of professional conduct by drafting the will and benefiting from it.

But Papazian’s lawyer urged the Supreme Court to apply a decision from a 1965 case. Under that precedent, Papazian would be given an opportunity to show there was no undue influence on his friend Mardigian.

