Mason police ask public for help in attempted child abduction investigation

MASON, Mich. – Mason police are investigating an attempted child abduction and hoping the public can help.

Police say on January 1, a four-year old girl answered a knock on the door of her family’s home.

At the door, was a man that claimed his daughter was missing. He asked the girl to come outside and help him look for her.

The girl’s older sibling then stepped in, and watched as the man left.

Authorities say, the man was about six feet tall, scruffy, and at the time was swearing a blue sweatshirt with the hood up. He left in a light blue van driven with a woman driver.

Mason police are asking anyone with information regarding the man, woman, or van to call them at (517) 676-2458