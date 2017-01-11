Mason police ask public for help in attempted child abduction investigation

WLNS-DOT-COM Logo By Published:
Police Car Lights Side

MASON, Mich. – Mason police are investigating an attempted child abduction and hoping the public can help.

Police say on January 1, a four-year old girl answered a knock on the door of her family’s home.

At the door, was a man that claimed his daughter was missing. He asked the girl to come outside and help him look for her.

The girl’s older sibling then stepped in, and watched as the man left.

Authorities say, the man was about six feet tall, scruffy, and at the time was swearing a blue sweatshirt with the hood up. He left in a light blue van driven with a woman driver.

Mason police are asking anyone with information regarding the man, woman, or van to call them at (517) 676-2458

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s