Man fatally stabs co-worker at southwestern MI business

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (AP) – A man fatally stabbed a co-worker during an argument while they were taking a break at a southwestern Michigan business.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says 24-year-old Jan Carlos Velazquez Mendez of Elkhart, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at Ameri-Kart outside Edwardsburg. The company makes moldable products for the RV and marine industries.

Witnesses told deputies the two men were fighting when they noticed Velazquez was bleeding from his neck and the suspect was holding a knife. Velazquez ran from a break room to escape and collapsed from his injuries.

Other workers detained the suspect, a 23-year-old Elkhart man, until deputies arrived. He’s in custody at the Cass County Jail while prosecutors prepare formal charges. His name hasn’t been released.