Man dies after crashing into back of Michigan school bus

BURTON, Mich. (AP) – Police say a man has died after crashing into the back of a school bus in the Flint area.

The Flint Journal reports police say the bus didn’t have any students aboard and was preparing to make its first stop of the day on Wednesday morning when it was struck in Burton.

Police say the man who crashed into the bus died at the scene. His name wasn’t immediately released. The roadway was closed as police investigated.

WNEM-TV reports the bus was picking up students for the Atherton Community Schools district. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

