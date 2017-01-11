Grants available to help county fairs upgrade facilities

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – State grants are available to help county fairs fix their buildings and make other capital improvements.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says it’s also offering assistance for groups hosting fairs or expositions that show livestock and commodities.

Proposals for both types of grants must be received by Feb. 27 to be considered.

They’ll be evaluated competitively by a committee.

Applicants must meet eligibility requirements for incorporation or county ownership and must have submitted required year-end reports.

Livestock expositions must have the required number of exhibitors.

