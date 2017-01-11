Gospel singer purchases Muskegon church in need of repairs

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) – A nationally recognized gospel singer will begin offering church services in downtown Muskegon this year.

Our media partners atMLive, report that Bishop Marvin Sapp, of Lighthouse Full Life Center Church, purchased the former St. Jean Baptiste Church from the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

A start date for the services wasn’t announced, but Sapp posted on Facebook and Twitter that they will be held on Sundays at 3 p.m. It’s unclear whether or not he’ll officiate services.

The 160-year-old church in downtown Muskegon has been closed since April 2015 due to the need for extensive repairs. Diocese of Grand Rapids spokeswoman Annalise Laumeyer says no repairs have been completed since the building’s closure.

The news organization’s request for comment to Lighthouse Full Life Center wasn’t immediately returned.

