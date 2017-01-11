Financial restrictions on Detroit bus system lifted

DETROIT (AP) – Detroit’s bus system is making enough significant improvements that the U.S. government is lifting financial restrictions on how the agency can access federal funding.

The Detroit Free Press reports that the government sent a letter to the city last month, notifying them that it was removing controls placed on the Detroit Department of Transportation. In March 2013, the department lost its ability to easily access Federal Transit Administration grant funding as Detroit careened toward bankruptcy and city services, such as busing, rapidly declined.

The administration said it imposed the restrictions because the city wasn’t meeting federal requirements related to on-time bus pullouts and maintenance.

Last month’s letter from Marisol Simon, a regional administrator for the administration, says Detroit’s transportation department has since made significant improvements, including in its on-time departure rate and its preventative maintenance.