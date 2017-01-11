EPA official: Improvement seen in Flint’s water system

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – A U.S. Environmental Protection Agency official says improvement is being seen in Flint’s water system amid efforts to address the city’s crisis with lead-tainted water.

Robert Kaplan, the EPA’s acting regional administrator, told The Flint Journal after a closed-door meeting Tuesday in Chicago of environmental regulators, researchers and Flint officials the “consensus on the system was it was improving overall.”

Kaplan says: “What was a crisis is now looking much like other cities.”

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said in a statement it’s important to hear updates firsthand so information can be shared with residents. On Wednesday evening, a public meeting was planned in Flint.

Despite improved water quality, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality said last week a declaration that unfiltered water is safe is not imminent.

