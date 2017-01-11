Crews battle Stockbridge fire

INGHAM CO., Mich (WLNS) – Firefighters are on the scene of a house and business fire in southeast Ingham County.

A 6 News crew at the scene sees heavy smoke from the building at 2440 N. M-52 near Stockbridge.

A business called Dragline Works is listed at that address.

The fire was reported just before 10:30 a.m.

Everyone is reportedly out of the nearby house and there are no indications of injuries.

There were reports of propane tanks detonating.

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.

