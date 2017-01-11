Crime Stoppers: 1 attempt to identify and 2 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance on an investigation and to find two people wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right:

Attempt to identify:

During the morning hours of Wednesday, January 4, two businesses were broken into on the 3700 block of West Jolly. A large amount of merchandise was taken. If you recognize this subject please contact Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

Felony:

Amy Nicole Jones has a felony warrant for forgery out of Lansing. Jones is a black female, 21, 5′ and weighs 180 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes.

Geraldine Iris Sneed has a felony warrant for assault out of Lansing. Sneed is a white female, 33, 5’10” and weighs 235 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.