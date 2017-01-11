Crime Stoppers: 1 attempt to identify and 2 wanted for felonies

By Published:
cs-1-11

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance on an investigation and to find two people wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right:

Attempt to identify:

During the morning hours of Wednesday, January 4, two businesses were broken into on the 3700 block of West Jolly. A large amount of merchandise was taken. If you recognize this subject please contact Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

Felony:

Amy Nicole Jones has a felony warrant for forgery out of Lansing. Jones is a black female, 21, 5′ and weighs 180 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes.

Geraldine Iris Sneed has a felony warrant for assault out of Lansing. Sneed is a white female, 33, 5’10” and weighs 235 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s