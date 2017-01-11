Crime and justice in Jackson: weed, counterfeit, embezzling principal

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s been a busy 24 hours for crime and justice in a mid-Michigan community.

Marijuana, counterfeit cash and an embezzling principal are all getting lots of attention in Jackson.

On Tuesday, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Sunburst Drive after getting a tip that someone was selling marijuana.

Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team, also known as JNET says officers located a large plastic container packed with 5-10 lbs. of marijuana.

JNET believes a man in his 30s was selling the drugs.

The man is now facing charges of delivering and manufacturing of marijuana.

Police were also busy yesterday dealing with fake money.

According to police reports, it happened as officers were assisting court services on the 500 block of McNeal Street.

An officer was interviewing a man and discovered he was carrying a large amount of counterfeit bills.

Police say the money looked like American currency, but had some kind of Asian writing on them,

The man told police that he was planning on using them in a rap music video, but police seized the fake cash just to be safe.

If you believe you have counterfeit money, turn it over to your local police department.

In Jackson County Court Wednesday morning, a former middle school principal learned her fate.

Kelly Gilliam-Pennington recently plead guilty to embezzling thousands of dollars from the Middle School at Parkside in Jackson.

She was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years of probation.

If Gilliam-Pennington violates her probation, she’ll have to serve an additional 300 days behind bars.

The former principal will also have to pay back the school district.

$84,000 in restitution has been ordered by the court.