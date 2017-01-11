Concerns over vaccinations linked to autism

President-Elect Donald Trump has reportedly asked Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent vaccine skeptic, to chair a commission on Vaccination Safety.

Trump himself believes there may be a link between vaccines and autism, and is an advocate for smaller doses over a longer period of time.

While Trump isn’t anti-vaccine, he has openly spoken about a possible link between vaccines and autism.

But according to local pediatrician, Kimberly Mitcham, there is absolutely no link.

“We’ve exhausted a great amount of scientific research and research dollars to prove that the vaccines are not linked to autism,” says Mitcham.

One concern about vaccines comes from preservative called Thiomersal, that contains mercury.

Mticham says vaccines given to babies and young children no longer contain that ingredient.

However, Family Medical Specialist, John Wycoff, says that mercury additive isn’t the only concern.

“There are a number of chemicals that are still in vaccines today that are administered to a relatively small person,” says Wycoff.

While he doesn’t think that parents should choose not to vaccinate, he agrees with Trump that the dosing should be spread out.

“I do think it is one that needs further research and I think that President Trump bringing it to the forefront is a positive for the health of all our children,” says Wycoff.

Mitcham is concerned though that this attention may cause parents to think twice before giving their children routine vaccines.

She says, “Part of being healthy incorporates having vaccinations.”

