Biden, Duggan present grants to entrepreneurs in Detroit

AP logo 082715 By Published:
Joe Biden

DETROIT (AP) – Vice President Joe Biden and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan have presented grants to 15 entrepreneurs seeking to open or expand their businesses.

The $600,000 in funding is part of the Motor City Match which also provides technical support and connects businesses to real estate opportunities in Detroit.

Recipients include a youth empowerment center, an artist incubator, a custom furniture manufacturer, a jewelry making studio, a bookstore, a massage therapy center and several eateries.

The grants ranged from $10,000 to $75,000.

The program is funded through federal community block grants, the city of Detroit and local organizations.

Nearly $3 million has been awarded since Motor City Match was started two years ago.

More than a dozen businesses have opened or expanded with another 17 under construction and expected to open this year.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s