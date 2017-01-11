Biden, Duggan present grants to entrepreneurs in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – Vice President Joe Biden and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan have presented grants to 15 entrepreneurs seeking to open or expand their businesses.

The $600,000 in funding is part of the Motor City Match which also provides technical support and connects businesses to real estate opportunities in Detroit.

Recipients include a youth empowerment center, an artist incubator, a custom furniture manufacturer, a jewelry making studio, a bookstore, a massage therapy center and several eateries.

The grants ranged from $10,000 to $75,000.

The program is funded through federal community block grants, the city of Detroit and local organizations.

Nearly $3 million has been awarded since Motor City Match was started two years ago.

More than a dozen businesses have opened or expanded with another 17 under construction and expected to open this year.