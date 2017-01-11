Arrest made in suspicious death of Lansing woman

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – What began as an investigation into the welfare of a Lansing woman has resulted in a homicide and the arrest of a suspect on a felony warrant.

Tuesday morning officers went to the 200 block of East Mount Hope in Lansing to check on 54-year-old Dolores Drouillard.

They found the woman dead of an apparent gunshot wound and her car missing.

A search for the woman’s car began and detectives shifted from a suspicious death to a homicide investigation.

Today there was information that indicated the missing car was located on the 8000 block of W. Herbison Road in Eagle.

Officers say a person of interest in the Droulliard death was located there and the 55-year-old Lansing man was arrested for an outstanding felony.

The Lansing Police and Clinton County Sheriff’s Office combined to make the arrest.

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.