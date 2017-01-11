6 Sports Team of the Week January 11

…It’s the new calendar year so it’s time to renew our 6 sports team of the week salutes….the first recipient of the new year srarted 2017 off with a bang….

The waverly warriors get the nod…they defeated lansing everett and dewitt last week to improve their record to 4 and 1…..and the warrors came into this season with a lot of new faces…but coach criag fields has been able to mesh this squad together as waverly looks for its first conference title since 2013:

Those are two huge wins, two hostile environments that we were able to overcome, and uh guys are playing well

Sutton everett and dewitt are very good teams and i just feel like like i said they’re practicing behind us, we just compete every single day and we don’t worry about what the record is what they did last year, we go into every single game thinking like they’re the top dogs

Fields- our guys are buying in to what we do and sorta right now we’re working on what we do and ya know a little bit of scouting on the other teams and working on what we do, as long as we get better every day, things will take care of themselves

