Weather Reminder from Consumers Energy

By Published:
Weather Alert

LANSING, Mich – High winds are expected across Michigan beginning later this afternoon and into Wednesday morning. Gusts of up to 60 mph are possible, primarily along the western portion of the state.

Our friends at Consumers Energy say that common gusts are expected to exceed 35 mph. This activity, along with the potential for light freezing rain in portions of the state, could result in power outages. Consumers Energy is monitoring the weather closely, mobilizing resources and making other preparations to quickly respond to any service interruptions.

To help prepare for what to do before, during and after a storm, they encourage customers to visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter for helpful tips. At this location, anyone can visit the online outage map, report an outage and sign up to receive power restoration updates.

For more information visit Consumers Energy. Stay safe!

