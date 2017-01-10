VP Joe Biden to be in Detroit Tuesday for Motor City Match event

DETROIT – Vice President Joe Biden will be in Detroit this week in order to attend an event hosted by the Motor City Match.

The event on Tuesday will see a number of grants being awarded to their recipients.

Motor City Match is an organization that seeks to match businesses with real within the city.

The event is at the Detroit School for Digital Technology, and is closed to the public because of Biden’s presence.

Biden’s appearance in San Francisco on Monday focused mainly on his Cancer Moonshot project, which aims to change and improve the way cancer research is done.

He’ll be in Chicago on Wednesday for President Barack Obama’s farewell address.