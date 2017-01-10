VP Joe Biden to be in Detroit Tuesday for Motor City Match event

WLNS-DOT-COM Logo By Published:
Photo: U.S. Department of State / MGN
Photo: U.S. Department of State / MGN

DETROIT – Vice President Joe Biden will be in Detroit this week in order to attend an event hosted by the Motor City Match.

The event on Tuesday will see a number of grants being awarded to their recipients.

Motor City Match is an organization that seeks to match businesses with real within the city.

The event is at the Detroit School for Digital Technology, and is closed to the public because of Biden’s presence.

Biden’s appearance in San Francisco on Monday focused mainly on his Cancer Moonshot project, which aims to change and improve the way cancer research is done.

He’ll be in Chicago on Wednesday for President Barack Obama’s farewell address.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s