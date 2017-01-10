US Supreme Court urged to look at Saginaw court camera ban

A sign in the entrance way of the Saginaw County Governmental Center, 111 S. Michigan in Saginaw, informs citizens about the county's recent ban on cellphones and other electronic devices. (Andy Hoag | MLive.com)
A sign in the entrance way of the Saginaw County Governmental Center, 111 S. Michigan in Saginaw, informs citizens about the county's recent ban on cellphones and other electronic devices. (Andy Hoag | MLive.com)

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) – The U.S. Supreme Court is being asked to intervene in the case of a man who wants to use a video recorder at Saginaw County courts.

Robert McKay asked the Supreme Court on Monday to declare there’s a First Amendment right to record what happens in courts. Saginaw County prohibits electronic devices unless approval is granted by local judges. There can be exceptions for news media.

John Bursch, an attorney for McKay, says there are no guidelines on how permission could be granted to the general public. He argues that the ban is unconstitutional.

Bursch says recording judges, police and others in court should be no different than recording other public officials in public places.

The Supreme Court doesn’t have to take McKay’s case.

