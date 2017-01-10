“Sturgis” Pet Of The Day January 10

Meet “Sturgis”, our Pet Of The Day today. Sturgis is a good-looking gentleman who is looking for his forever home. He’s a Maltese mix and is a bit shy until he gets to know you. Sturgis is about 10 years old, has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready to go home with you today. You can learn more about Sturgis by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387.

