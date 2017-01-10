“Sturgis” Pet Of The Day January 10

By Published:
pet-of-day

Meet “Sturgis”, our Pet Of The Day today. Sturgis is a good-looking gentleman who is looking for his forever home. He’s a Maltese mix and is a bit shy until he gets to know you. Sturgis is about 10 years old, has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready to go home with you today. You can learn more about Sturgis by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s