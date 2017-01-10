Skubick: Major review launched into how Michigan schools are run

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A bi-partisan coalition has launched a major review of how the schools are run with the goal of improving the education of your children.

“This isn’t about giving us more money, more money. This is about what is the true, the true cost of educating a child in Michigan.”

In 1994, under then Governor John Engler, Michigan voters approved Proposal A.

It shifted school funding away from local property taxes to the state sales tax.

Now some 23 years later, a study is being launched to see what improvements could be made but does this amount to just another study?

Former House Speaker Rick Johnson says “those are naysayers, this is about kids you know creating a better for our kids in this state and that’s what really drives this whole process in that direction. It is not about money.”

In fact, Rob Fowler, a business person who is serving on the committee, thinks raising more money should be the last option on the table. “I don’t know that we would be at this table if this were a ruse about just trying to raise more money. I had to be comfortable that’s not going on here.”

Fowler agreed the funding is set up to treat everyone the same. “Right, and everybody is not the same.”

A committee will select a research firm to do the study.

Currently the K-12 budget has a per pupil dollar amount but the committee it saying each school has different financial needs based on the populations those schools are serving.

Dr. Wanda Cook-Robinson, superintendent of the Oakland Schools, asks “when you look at districts for example that have a high percentage of special education students a high percentage of English language learners, how do you fund them the same as students who don’t have those variables?”

The report is due in January of next year.