Pedestrian fatally struck by truck with plow

WYOMING, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a pedestrian has been fatally struck by a pickup truck equipped with a snowplow in western Michigan.

Police in the Grand Rapids-area community of Wyoming say the truck hit the person on Tuesday morning while she was walking along the roadway.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is seeking the driver, who left the scene. The truck is described as a red, full-size Dodge Ram. The name of the person who was killed wasn’t immediately known and police say she didn’t have identification with her.

The death happened as a storm brought snow and rain to Michigan, leaving some roads slippery and snarling traffic in places.