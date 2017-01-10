Michigan State Police get 50 black patrol cars to mark 100th

Published:
msp-100th_anniversary_patrol_car

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan State Police fleet is getting 50 special edition black and gold patrol cars as part of efforts to mark the department’s 100th anniversary.

The agency says the 2016 Dodge Chargers hitting the road starting Wednesday are painted to resemble the department’s 1937 Ford Model 74 patrol car.

The Model 74 was one of the department’s first patrol cars. State police say they used black and gold cars until 1954, when they were changed to the current blue color.

Each of the state police’s 30 posts will get at least one 100th anniversary patrol car for use on general patrol and at community events. The agency says the patrol cars were purchased as part of the department’s annual fleet replacement, so no additional expenditures were made.

