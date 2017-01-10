Michigan man furious after getting ticket for warming up car in driveway

ROSEVILLE, MI – A Michigan man is furious with a local officer who he says gave him a ticket for warming up his car in his driveway.

According to our media partners at Mlive.com, Nick Taylor, of Roseville, started his car in an attempt to warm it up on Monday, Jan. 2. He then returned to his house.

State police Lt. Rob Davis explains the law about leaving unattended vehicles running.

When he returned, he found a ticket for leaving a running vehicle parked with keys in ignition and leaving it unattended. Taylor, unpleased with the citation, shared the ticket on his Facebook page.

The post has garnered more than 4,000 reactions on Facebook and has been shared from that 13,500 times. Taylor is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

Request for comment from the Roseville Police Department wasn’t immediately answered.

