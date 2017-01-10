Landlords to medical marijuana smokers: “Not in my rental property”

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Growing and smoking medical marijuana may be legal in Michigan but now landlords can say “not in my property”.

Governor Rick Snyder today signed legislation that gives landlords the right to ban tenants from growing and smoking medical marijuana in rental properties.

The bill was authored by Sen. Rick Jones of Grand Ledge.

“This is about helping ensure the safety of all renters and enabling landowners to protect their private property from destruction,” said Jones.

The legislation is an amendment to the Michigan Medical Marihuana Act passed by voters last year to give landlords the right to ban growing and smoking.

“This law does not prevent patients from using non-smokable forms of medical marihuana, such as edibles, creams and oils,” Jones said.

Sen. Jones went on to say the non-smokable alternatives were not included because they are safer.