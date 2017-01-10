From blight to beautiful, EL City Council approves plan to re-develop vacant buildings downtown

EAST LANSING, MI (WLNS) – After more than a decade, the East Lansing City Council has approved a plan that will get rid of what some call, an eye sore in the city’s downtown.

During the meeting on Tuesday night, the council gave the green light to a plan which will allow Chicago-based developer, Convexity Properties, to bring a hotel, business space, and housing to the city’s downtown.

Because a Tax Increment Financing plan was also approved, it will also allow Convexity to get reimbursed nearly $26 million in new property taxes that are generated from this development, over a period of 30 years.

