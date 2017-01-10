First responders await assurance of retirement coverage

(WLNS) – They risk their lives to save ours, municipal employees are holding their breath as the future of their health care and pension plans are at stake.

Unfunded obligations are things like health care and pensions local municipal governments have agreed to pay employees, but don’t have money in the budget for.

The City of Lansing alone faces a $600 million gap in the coming years.

Now a new law aims to better gage the issue. It requires all local governments to report unfunded obligations to the state.

Firefighters and police officers risk their lives to save others every day. But one thing many didn’t plan on saving was for their retirement.

“I don’t have time to save now, particularly for that healthcare benefit,” Firefighter and Michigan Professional Firefighters Union President Mark Docherty said.

Docherty has been a firefighter for more than 25 years and he says serving the community has also meant the assurance thee city would eventually serve him once he retires.

“If we’re assuming a risk, we want to first of all know that if we’re injured we’re taken care of, or if ultimately we’re killed in the line of duty our family is taken care of,” Docherty explained.

While these promises are being kept for current retirees, as cities struggle to find money, things could change for the future.

“Promises were made, we want to make sure we keep those promises,” Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero said.

Mayor Bernero says the city is faced with a growing number of retirees and less money to pay for them, an issue municipalities are facing across the state.

“There is no easy answer to this I mean there really isn’t, if there was it would’ve been done a long time ago,” Democratic Representative Andy Schor said.

State lawmakers are involved but so far, Schor says they are only monitoring the problem. Bernero says the state is largely to blame in this issue because of budget cuts.

“The state of course could be doing much more,” Bernero said.

Bernero says in recent years, municipalities have lost hundreds of millions of dollars in state funds.

“That was supposed to be guaranteed revenue that cities could count on,” Bernero said.

Now with concerns over pension plans and health care plans for first responders, Docherty fears the next generation may think twice before signing up to serve.

“We don’t see the drive for people to come in to public service anymore,” Docherty said.