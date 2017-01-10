18 females sue former MSU gymnastics doctor, allege sexual abuse

DETROIT (AP) – A Michigan doctor accused of sexually abusing gymnasts has been hit with a new lawsuit by 18 women and girls who say they were molested by him, mostly at his clinic at Michigan State University.

The lawsuit against Dr. Larry Nassar was filed Tuesday in federal court in western Michigan. It also names Michigan State and USA Gymnastics. Nassar was affiliated with the group.

Rachael Denhollander of Kentucky says she was sexually assaulted by Nassar in 2000 when she was 15. The Associated Press usually doesn’t name people who allege sexual abuse, but Denhollander is talking publicly about the lawsuit.

Nassar now faces at least five lawsuits. Through lawyers, he’s denied the allegations. He’s also charged with possessing child pornography and sexually assaulting a girl at his Lansing-area home. Nassar is in jail without bond.