Sparrow Sports Medicine treats scores of concussions

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Sports related concussions have been under growing scrutiny nationwide and right here in mid-Michigan at the Sparrow Sports Medicine Practice.

In its first full year of operation there 151 new concussion cases at the practice.

That number includes every age group, including high school athletes to college students to older weekend warriors playing recreational sports.

There has been a particular increase in athletes in the 9-13 year old range.

“The clinic has provided access to athletes to get the concussion evaluation and treatments that they need,” said Michael Shingles, D.O., Medical Director, Sparrow Sports Medicine.

The practice is a partnership with MSU Sports Medicine.

One of the key elements of treating concussion cases is the quick, accurate work done by athletic trainers who are first on the scene at prep athletic events.

Those trainers often evaluate athletes to determine if a concussion has occurred and to begin treatment.

If necessary the athletes can continue treatment and begin physical therapy at the Sparrow clinics throughout the region.