BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State Police say a southeastern Michigan man has died after his snowmobile struck a bridge.

Police say 48-year-old Robert Mechigian of Brighton was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash Sunday afternoon in Livingston County’s Brighton Township.

Witnesses told police the snowmobile was traveling at a high rate of speed on frozen Woodland Lake when the snowmobile struck the bridge. Life-saving efforts were futile.

The crash remains under investigation.