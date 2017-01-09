Revamped Traverse cements GM-Lansing connection

DETROIT, Mich (WLNS) – A lot has changed about the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse that was unveiled at the North American International Auto Show this morning.

From a new design to more leg and cargo space. But one thing that hasn’t changed — production will stay in the Lansing area.

“That’s something that any mayor in the country is envious to have the latest, greatest, that we have in Lansing Michigan,” said a proud Mayor Virg Bernero. “We are grateful and we’re here to show G.M. we support you, we love you, but these products are in demand all over the world.”

The Traverse has been made in mid-Michigan since 2010. General Motors knows the importance of our part of the state.

Mark Reuss, G.M’s Executive V.P. Global Product Development, agrees the automaker and Lansing share a bright future. “Oh yeah. There is no doubt. G.M. Lansing is apart of the fabric of who we are.”

Also introduced was the Traverse High Country for those looking for a few more bells and whistles.

“The high Country is really the top of the line trim for Traverse,” explained G.M. Senior Marketing manager Betsy Flegg. “So it’s for people who want it all. It’s got some interesting design cues and a whole lot of tech.”

Production won’t add new jobs to the Delta Township Plant but it could happen in the future.

“It may create jobs because right now we’re forecasting that the market is going to stay hot for crossover SUV’s,” explains Rick Spina, G.M. Executive Chief Engineer, SUV. “This car is going to play really strongly. If this thing plays the way we want it to it may create some jobs in the case of more demand.”

General Motors tells me that this car will be available in dealerships by late Summer or early Fall this year.