North American International Auto Show opens in Detroit: Chevy to showcase Lansing-made model

WLNS-DOT-COM Logo By Published:
The GMC Acadia debuts at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
The GMC Acadia debuts at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (WLNS) – The North American International Auto Show has returned to Detroit for another year.

The event, being held at the Cobo Center, opened to the media on Sunday, and opens to the public on Saturday.

The auto show serves as the global stage to debut brand-defining and industry shaping announcements.

The Chevrolet Bolt, Genesis G90, and Volvo S90 are in the running Car of the Year, while the Ford F-Series Super Duty, Honda Ridge-Line, and Nissan Titan are in for Truck of the Year.

The new 2018 Chevrolet Traverse will also be unveiled at the show before going into production at the Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s