North American International Auto Show opens in Detroit: Chevy to showcase Lansing-made model

DETROIT (WLNS) – The North American International Auto Show has returned to Detroit for another year.

The event, being held at the Cobo Center, opened to the media on Sunday, and opens to the public on Saturday.

The auto show serves as the global stage to debut brand-defining and industry shaping announcements.

The Chevrolet Bolt, Genesis G90, and Volvo S90 are in the running Car of the Year, while the Ford F-Series Super Duty, Honda Ridge-Line, and Nissan Titan are in for Truck of the Year.

The new 2018 Chevrolet Traverse will also be unveiled at the show before going into production at the Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant.