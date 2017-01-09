“Narnia” Pet Of The Day January 9

Meet “Narnia”, our Pet Of The Day today. Narnia is a handsome tuxedo boy. We think he could be two years old and he has the sweetest temperment. Narnia loves tummy rubs and he’s gentle and friendly. He is pretty good with other cats and good with kids. His family had to surrender him due to personal issues in the family and he is missing his people very much. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is really ready for his forever home. To learn more about Narnia contact the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

