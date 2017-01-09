“Narnia” Pet Of The Day January 9

By Published:
pet-of-day

Meet “Narnia”, our Pet Of The Day today. Narnia is a handsome tuxedo boy. We think he could be two years old and he has the sweetest temperment. Narnia loves tummy rubs and he’s gentle and friendly. He is pretty good with other cats and good with kids. His family had to surrender him due to personal issues in the family and he is missing his people very much. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is really ready for his forever home. To learn more about Narnia contact the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s