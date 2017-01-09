NAIAS news: Politicians agree on future of auto industry in Michigan

DETROIT, Mich (WLNS) – Right now the auto show is not open to the public yet but it will soon.

Today is part of the media preview.

And some politicians also got a sneak peek at what the automakers have to offer.

The North American International Auto Show has brought out celebrities, presidents and other political figures in the past.

This year is no different.

Governor Snyder, and U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters may not always agree on issues but a bright Michigan future is one thing they do agree on.

A successful 2016 is leading right into a prosperous 2017 and both Michigan’s U.S. senators fight to allow the Great Lakes State to stand out nationally in a good way.

“We keep going up and up and up and it’s because we are competitive, and innovative,” said Sen. Stabenow. “And we have the best workers in the world.”

And Senator Peters agrees. “We will continue to do that if you think about the amount of engineering talent that we have in our state. I’m proud to say we have more engineers per capita than any other area of the country. Combine that with a workforce in our plants is a combination that really is unbeatable.”

Governor Rick Snyder also fights to keep Michigan rolling down the road.

Snyder is particularly looking at the future of autonomous cars to improve the state’s infrastructure, an industry already planting roots in Michigan.

“If you look at it, it’s going to allow more vehicles on the road in a safer fashion,” said Gov. Snyder. “So instead of having to add lanes or other long term investment, actually making smart highways. Talking to smart vehicles is really exciting and we’re already doing that in Michigan.”

While the talk around this auto show is about innovation it’s our political leaders who work together sometimes putting differences aside to showcase what michigan has, can and will do in the future.