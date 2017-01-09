Mason home damaged by basement fire

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – A family was forced out of their home Sunday night after a fire broke out in the basement.

Firefighters were called to the 300 block of West Elm Street around 10:00 p.m.

According to officials, four people were inside when the fire started, but made it out of the house with no injuries.

Officials believe the fire started with a wood-burning stove in the basement used for heating.

They say that most of the damage is isolated to the basement, but other parts of the house has smoke damage.