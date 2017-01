LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police say a 30-year-old man is being treated at Sparrow Hospital for unknown injuries after a possible abduction.

A witness noticed the victim on the side of the road in the area of Perry near I-69 around 12:30 Monday morning.

The man told police that he was abducted and investigators are working to find out exactly what happened.

As of now the case is still under investigation.