Lansing man faces murder charge after fight

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A Lansing man is charged today with Open Murder after a fight late Friday night.

47-year-old Ricky Thomas has been charged with felony murder and resisting-obstructing arrest.

Police tell 6 News that this all began with a fight at a home on the 500 block of South Butler just after 10:00 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived they found an unconscious man and evidence that a fight had taken place.

Attempts to revive 57-year-old Lorenza McKinney Jr failed and Thomas was arrested.

Thomas was arraigned today in District Court and he is held without bond.

His next court date is set for January 19.

Lansing Police detectives continue their investigation and are asking anyone who may have information to contact Detective Joel Johnson at 517-483-4484 or call Crime Stoppers at 483-7867.

