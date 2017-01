JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A 42-year-old Jackson man is in the hospital after a gun unexpectedly discharged into his abdomen.

The incident happened Saturday night on Griswold Street on the city’s south side.

According to M-Live, the man was shot while family was visiting.

Police say the victim did not shoot himself and are not investigating the incident as a criminal matter.

The 42-year-old is in stable condition and police say the family is being fully cooperative.